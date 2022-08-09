Mountain View’s annual Summer Outdoor Movie Night Series concludes Friday with “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” set to be screened at 8:30 p.m. at Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
NBA star LeBron James gets trapped inside a digital universe by rogue AI. To win his freedom, he must team up with the Looney Tunes gang to beat the AI in a game of basketball or forever be trapped in the digital world. The movie also stars Don Cheadle and the voices of Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments