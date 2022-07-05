Mountain View’s annual Summer Outdoor Movie Night Series is back, scheduled Fridays starting this week and running through Aug. 12 at parks throughout the city.
Each family-friendly movie starts at 8:30 p.m. or when it’s dark, and there is no cost to attend.
A description of each movie follows.
• “Sing 2,” Friday, Cuesta Park, 615 Cuesta Drive. Following the success of his talent show, a koala named Buster Moon wants to take his crew to the entertainment capital of the world. However, he must find the world’s most reclusive rock star and convince him to join the show. The animated movie features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.
• “Encanto,” July 15, Stevenson Park, 750 San Pierre Way. In a family with magical gifts, one girl mysteriously does not have one. However, she might be the only hope for the family and the town, as the magic is in danger. The animated movie features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo.
• “Luca,” July 22, Whisman Park, 368 Easy St. A young boy spends his summer adventuring with his friends in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. However, the boy has a secret – he’s a sea monster – that could put his life at risk. The animated movie features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer and Emma Berman.
• “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” July 29, Sylvan Park, 600 Sylvan Ave. After the PAW Patrol’s biggest rival becomes mayor and terrorizes neighboring Adventure City, the pups head there to stop the chaos. They save people but are tracked down by their rival’s henchmen. The animated movie features the voices of Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin and Ron Pardo.
• “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Aug. 5, Eagle Park, 650 Franklin St. A mother and her two young kids move to a new town after inheriting a farm from her father. The kids discover their grandfather was one of the original Ghostbusters. The kids accidentally release supernatural chaos as they enlist the help of the Ghostbusters to help defeat it. The sequel features Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.
• “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Aug. 12, Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. NBA superstar LeBron James gets trapped inside a digital universe by rogue AI. To win his freedom, LeBron must team up with the Looney Tunes gang and beat the AI in a game of basketball or forever be trapped in the digital world. Along with James, the movie features Don Cheadle and the voices of Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya.
For more information, call (650) 903-6331 or visit bit.ly/3HFmtNp.
