Follies

The Follies cast wears boas and bowlers. Seated, from left: Gary DeMoss and David Hsiao. Standing: Petrita Lipkin, Rhea Feldman, Archana Appanna, Vicki Reeder, Kathryn Holleb and Casie Walker.

 Richard Mayer/Special to the Town Crier

The Los Altos Stage Company’s Follies, the annual fundraiser to support local arts and youth educational programming, returns to Bus Barn Theater this week.

Titled “The Scandalous Sedition Sequel,” this year’s performances of musical satire, roasts and comedy are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.