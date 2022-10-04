The Los Altos Stage Company’s Follies, the annual fundraiser to support local arts and youth educational programming, returns to Bus Barn Theater this week.
Titled “The Scandalous Sedition Sequel,” this year’s performances of musical satire, roasts and comedy are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave.
“The January 6 insurrection set off two years of astonishing consequences that made reviving the Follies seem like an absolute necessity,” Follies co-producer Vicki Reeder said in a press release. “The revelations from that investigation, on top of worries about climate change, election tampering, book banning, inflation and local small-town kerfuffles – all topped off by an unstoppable COVID virus – made it seem imperative to take a good long laugh at our messed-up world.”
In addition to the cast of new and returning performers, the show features guest emcees who also will poke fun at local and national politics through popular song lyrics.
Guest emcees include Shannon Geary and Scott Hunter of the Los Altos Village Association (Thursday), Emma Goss and James Torrez of KTVU Fox 2 News (Friday) and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian (Saturday).
Reeder and David Hsiao produce and direct this year’s Follies. They are also part of the cast.
Other cast members include Archana Appanna, Rhea Feldman, Gary DeMoss, Kathryn Holleb, Petrita Lipkin, Rod Sinks and Casie Walker.
Tickets are $80 for Thursday’s preview performance, $125 for Friday’s opening show and reception, and $150 for Saturday’s finale and gala featuring a pre- and post-show reception with wine, appetizers and dessert in the Oak Room of the Los Altos Community Center.
