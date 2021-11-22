Pacific Ballet Company’s 30th annual production of “The Nutcracker” is scheduled to be performed this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The traditional holiday ballet for all ages follows young Clara as she journeys to the Land of Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince.
Pacific Ballet’s dancers will greet audience members as they enter MVPCA’s MainStage.
Standard two-hour performances (with one intermission) are set for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. A children’s performance (Act I only) is slated noon Sunday, followed by an autism/sensory-friendly performance (Act II only) at 2 p.m.
All patrons are required to wear masks.
Tickets are $15-$30.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.