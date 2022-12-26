The U.S. Chinese Dance Association and New Century Dance present “The Nutcracker in China” this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The production features a collage of classical Chinese dance and classical ballet by the students of New Century Dance, with special guests. They also will perform “Yellow River,” a modern work.
