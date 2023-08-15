Celebrating its 20th anniversary, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s New Works Festival opened last weekend and is slated to run through Aug. 23 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, 1305 Middlefield Road.
The festival features readings of new plays and musicals on topics including family, food and murder. Information on the remaining performances follows.
A reading of Min Kahng’s “Happy Pleasant Valley” is slated 7 p.m. today and 8 p.m. Saturday. Directed by Jeffrey Lo and featuring music by William Liberatore, the musical comedy explores ageism themes in the digital age and seeks to debunk the myth that the enjoyment of sex stops after a certain age – and also includes a murder.
“Nerve” is a dark comedy that explores multigenerational and multicultural legacy through the love language of food. Written and directed by Minita Gandhi, audience members will be able to interact with the live cast and taste new recipes. A reading is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Madeleines” tells the story of a family of Jewish women grappling with how to love each other through dark pasts, grief and the comfort of baking. Directed by Leslie Martinson and written by Bess Walden, “Madeleines” is the 2022 winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Readings are scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Michael Gaston’s “Low Expectations” is a monologue based on the writer’s life. It comprises short tales about immigrants traveling through the United States. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, TheatreWorks’ new artistic director, the play features music composed by Daniel Pierce. A reading of “Low Expectations” is scheduled noon Saturday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, actor and activist Shakina is slated to perform.
The festival concludes at noon Sunday with a roundtable of playwrights and composers who will share their anecdotes and insights into creating new works for American theater. Audiences are invited to bring questions and become part of the conversation with writers shaping the theater.
Festival passes are $60, $55 for season 53 subscribers. Single-event tickets are $20.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 463-1960 or visit theatreworks.org.
