Nan and Lower

Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins) examines a slide as Dr. Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), inventor of the Pap smear, watches in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “Nan and the Lower Body.”

 Alessandra Mello/Special to the Town Crier

Recent nationwide events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Dobbs decision make TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s newest original work, “Nan and the Lower Body,” arguably more relevant than when playwright Jessica Dickey began writing it in 2016.

The story centers on the development of the Pap smear, a diagnostic tool in women’s reproductive health care, but also explores larger themes of the female body, gender roles and relationship dynamics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.