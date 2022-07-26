Recent nationwide events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Dobbs decision make TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s newest original work, “Nan and the Lower Body,” arguably more relevant than when playwright Jessica Dickey began writing it in 2016.
The story centers on the development of the Pap smear, a diagnostic tool in women’s reproductive health care, but also explores larger themes of the female body, gender roles and relationship dynamics.
“Nan and the Lower Body” follows Nan Day (played by Elissa Beth Stebbins), who moves to New York to assist Dr. George Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), an emerging researcher in the women’s reproductive health field. Nan is reserved and even timid at times, but her work ethic and intellect are obvious. Dr. Pap, on the other hand, is loud, vivacious and driven to advance women’s health and reduce the stigma of investigating female reproductive organs (as evidenced by his continued and emphatic use of the word “vagina,” even as it makes others uncomfortable).
Throughout the 90-minute show, the two learn from one another and grow, even as their respective marriages feel the strain of their career pursuits.
Although mostly comedic and whimsical, the plot takes a few unexpected dark turns, several of which occur during an extended scene – drawing heavy inspiration from Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” – in which the two couples, one young and one older, have a dinner party that goes from pleasantly awkward to deeply revealing, even scarring.
The show culminates in a narrative overview of Nan’s life and accomplishments following the events portrayed in the plot, as well as a meta-perspective from the playwright on her personal connection to Nan. The conversation tightens from larger social themes to a personal and intimate meditation on the strangeness and beauty of life itself.
Despite the historical setting, “Nan and the Lower Body” is not necessarily based on true events – Dickey, who is real-life scientist Nan Day’s maternal granddaughter, admits that she doesn’t know if her grandmother, a prominent cytologist of her era, ever actually worked with Dr. Papanicolaou on the Pap smear, but she found the fantasy she created comforting. At times, the story can come across as hyper-idealistic, with characters of the 1950s reciting more progressive thoughts on gender and politics than were being promoted by feminists and thinkers even decades later.
The play positions its characters and the emerging field of gynecology as particularly radical – and while there isn’t enough information on the real-life figures to assert that they weren’t as woke as they are written to be, the script certainly glosses over the fact that there is a lot of modern criticism of the pioneers in gynecology and how they set a precedent for invasive – yet essential – procedures that ignored the pain of women on whom they were performed.
Still, there is something important and uplifting about seeing such strong, vibrant, funny and intellectual characters celebrating women and the female body at a time when violent culture wars are bubbling on cable news shows and social media timelines. “Nan and the Lower Body” also positions personal growth, scientific advancement and social progression as inextricably linked and, more important, possible against all odds.
The play runs through Aug. 7 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit theatreworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments