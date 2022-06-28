The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ event schedule for July includes theater, opera, comedy and art.
A rundown of the events follows.
Theatre in the Park
Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View have joined forces for Theatre in the Park, free children’s shows scheduled 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12 on the outdoor ParkStage.
For more information on the series, see story above.
‘La Traviata’
Pocket Opera performs “La Traviata” 2:30 p.m. July 10 on the SecondStage.
The most glamorous courtesan in high society in Paris finds herself in true love with a shy and young Alfredo. However, the same society and her own illness rip them apart.
The performance runs two hours and 40 minutes and is appropriate for ages 12 and up.
Tickets are $69 general admission, $62 for ages 62 and over, and $25 for patrons 30 and under.
‘Frozen Jr.’
Peninsula Youth Theatre stages “Frozen Jr.” July 14-17 on the MainStage.
A story about love and acceptance, it follows the emotional relationship and journey of princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Shows are set for 6:30 p.m. July 14 and July 15, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. July 16 and 17.
Each performance is one hour and 15 minutes long, with a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $20.
Roast of Silicon Valley
Tech-workers-turned-comics poke fun at their former profession in Socially Inept’s Roast of Silicon Valley, scheduled 8 p.m. July 29 on the SecondStage.
The 90-minute Roast of Silicon Valley is for ages 18 and up; anyone younger will not be allowed to attend.
Tickets are $33 general admission, $28 for ages 62 and up or 21 and under, and $29 for groups of six or more.
Visual art on display
The work of local artists S. Newman and Jeemin Kim will be on display in the center’s lobby on a rotating basis. Newman’s work is featured through July 11 and Kim’s work July 12 through Sept. 12.
The exhibits are open from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one hour before every public performance.
Art available for sale can be purchased through the MVCPA ticket office noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and one hour prior to performances.
For tickets and more information on any of the July events, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
