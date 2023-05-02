From plays to ballets, the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts hosts several shows in May.
Details on each of the performances follow.
‘The Wind in the Willows’
Peninsula Youth Theatre’s “The Wind in the Willows” is scheduled Friday and Saturday on the SecondStage at the MVCPA, 500 Castro St.
Mr. Toad, a rich and lazy gentleman, develops an obsession with sports cars. Due to his reckless behavior, he carelessly buys several cars, leading to trouble.
School-time shows are set for 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday. Standard performances are slated 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $6 Friday and $15 Saturday.
‘Snow White’
Western Ballet presents “Snow White” 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on MVCPA’s MainStage.
Alexi Zubiria’s ballet tells the story of the classic fairy tale using a compilation of Shostakovich ballet suites and original choreography.
Tickets are $33-$38.
‘Albert Herring’
Pocket Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s “Albert Herring” is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage.
The operatic comedy is a tale of lost innocence, Victorian morality and coming of age.
Tickets are $30-$76.
‘Spring Showcase 2023’
Pacific Ballet Academy presents its Spring Showcase noon and 5 p.m. May 13 and 14 on the MainStage.
The Mountain View-based ballet academy’s annual performance features dancers from the school and the studio company. Pieces include “Les Sylphides” and faculty members’ new works for dancers of various skill levels.
Tickets are $25-$30.
‘tick, tick...BOOM!’
Upstage Theater’s production of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical “tick, tick…BOOM!” runs 7 p.m. May 19 and 20, and 1:30 p.m. May 21 on the SecondStage.
The aspiring composer tells the story of his 30th birthday, when he questions his life choices and career. It is a tale of sacrifices and trying to hold onto dreams.
Tickets are $17-$22.
‘By Georges! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier de Saint-Georges’
Lamplighters Music Theatre’s “By Georges! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier de Saint-Georges” is set for 2 p.m. May 20 and 21, and 7:30 p.m. May 21 on the MainStage.
The book by James D. Sasser and music by Charles Vincent Burwell reimagine a day in the life of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a man with several talents. His achievements include composer, violin prodigy and commander of the first all-Black Legion.
Tickets are $63-$73.
‘Dance Series 2’
Smuin Contemporary Ballet presents “Dance Series 2” 7:30 p.m. May 25, 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. May 27 and 28 on the MainStage.
Smuin’s season finale is a quadruple bill featuring new works created by Amy Seiwert (a world premiere) and Kate Skarpetowska (company premiere).
Tickets are $25-$79.
For tickets to any of the performances and for more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
