The San Jose (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s “Classics Through the Ages” Spring Recital is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Known for its support for the performing and visual arts, the organization is focused on the presentation of artists of color. The recital aims to help promote local achievement in the arts in Silicon Valley, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments