Upstage Theater presents “Lilacs in the Rain” Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
The drama/comedy centers on the Lamberts, a small-town family with four daughters. When the eldest, Lavell, returns from college the weekend of prom, the household is thrown into a turbulent time of broken promises, phone calls and prom dates.
