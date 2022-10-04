Haruka Fujii

Percussionist Haruka Fujii and her trio perform Saturday at CSMA in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of CSMA

Mountain View’s Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) presents two free musical performances this month, starting with the Haruka Fujii Trio 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The program, titled “Sound of Japan,” is influenced by the country’s stories, music and culture. It will feature melodies, rhythm and harmony from Japan, performed by percussionist Fujii of the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Silkroad, flutist Ray Furuta and violinist Beni Shinohara. The trio will spotlight world premiere works by Bay Area composers David Verota and Shinji Eshima, along with folk melodies and other works by modern Japanese and American composers.

