Music@Menlo’s annual Chamber Music Institute benefit concert and reception is scheduled 7 p.m. Sunday in Stent Family Hall on the Menlo School campus, 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton.
The event is an opportunity to hear CMI alumni perform while supporting them and future program participants. Performers include James Thompson and Angela Wee (violins), Lisa Sung (viola), Audrey Chen (cello) and Chelsea Wang (piano).
The concert will feature works by Ludwig van Beethoven (Serenade for String Trio in D major), Dmitri Shostakovich (Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano) and Amy Beach (Gaelic Symphony). Beach’s piece from 1896 was the first symphony published by an American woman.
Tickets are $60.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 331-0202 or visit musicatmenlo.org.