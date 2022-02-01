Pear Theatre this weekend is scheduled to open “The Mountaintop,” in repertory with “Sunset Baby.”
Originally set to premiere last month, the plays are now slated to run Friday through Feb. 20 at Pear, located at 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View.
Katori Hall’s “Mountaintop” is a reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. An exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.
Shows are set for 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 19. Post-show talkbacks with the cast and director are scheduled after every matinee. Tickets are $20-$42.
Dominique Morriseau’s “Sunset Baby” centers on former Black Revolutionary and political prisoner Kenyatta Shakur, who is alone after his wife has died. He is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina, and reconcile his past. But to do so, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all – fatherhood.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 20. Post-show talkbacks with the cast and director are scheduled after every matinee performance. Tickets are $20-$42 for live performances and $35 for on-demand streaming.
For advance tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.