Puffs

The cast of Palo Alto Players’ “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” features Mountain View residents Brandon Silberstein, above, and Kyle Dayrit. The play runs through Sunday.

 Scott Lasky/Special to the Town Crier

Mountain View residents Kyle Dayrit and Brandon Silberstein star in Palo Alto Players’ production of the musical “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” scheduled to run through Sunday.

“Puffs” is a musical parody of the popular “Harry Potter” franchise, but it doesn’t mention any of the trademarked phrases by name.

