Mountain View residents Kyle Dayrit and Brandon Silberstein star in Palo Alto Players’ production of the musical “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” scheduled to run through Sunday.
“Puffs” is a musical parody of the popular “Harry Potter” franchise, but it doesn’t mention any of the trademarked phrases by name.
Dayrit and Silberstein both described “Puffs” as a story about the wizards in “Harry Potter” that were ignored in the actual books and weren’t involved in the main storyline.
“The Puffs are a bunch of fun-loving, goofy characters,” Dayrit said. “We see the whole series of the boy wizard at a certain school of magic, but from their side of the story.”
Dayrit plays Cedric and Mr. Voldy in “Puffs.” He said he related more to Cedric than Mr. Voldy because of Cedric’s positive and happy-go-lucky attitude.
“I am actually a Puff in real life, that is my house … so I’m unsure if (Cedric’s) attitude was a character choice or if that is just me being me, to be honest,” Dayrit said. “But he’s a very happy, joyful person and I can (relate) with that a lot.”
Silberstein plays J. Finch Finchley, Zach Smith and Nevile Longbottom in “Puffs.” He said every actor has to relate to his or her character a little bit, and that J. Finch Finchley’s high energy level is “a natural fit” for him.
Dayrit and Silberstein both discovered their love for theater early in life but dove deeper into it when they attended college. Dayrit attended Foothill College and Silberstein attended Stanford University. Both performers have done several shows for Palo Alto Players and the Los Altos Stage Company in the past.
Dayrit said performing in Palo Alto Players’ recent production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” was his most memorable experience.
“For a few nights in a row, one of the other cast members kept ripping the door handle off too early for one of our bits,” he recalled, “and I would have to figure out how to get out of it every night.”
Silberstein was also in that show, which he called “my favorite production I’ve ever been a part of.”
Dayrit and Silberstein said audiences should see “Puffs” because of its clever parody of “Harry Potter,” quick jokes and touching moments.
“Oh, it’s delightful,” Silberstein said. “It’s heartwarming. It’s charming. What else are you doing tonight?”
Performances are slated 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
