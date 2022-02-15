Pear Theatre’s productions of “The Mountaintop” and “Sunset Baby” are slated to run through Sunday at 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View.
Katori Hall’s “Mountaintop” is a reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. An exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.
Performances are slated 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Post-show talkbacks with the cast and director are scheduled after the matinee performance. Tickets are $20-$42 for live shows and $35 for on-demand streaming.
Dominique Morriseau’s “Sunset” centers on former Black revolutionary and political prisoner Kenyatta Shakur, who is alone after his wife has died. He is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina, and reconcile his past. But to do so, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all – fatherhood.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. A post-show talkback with the cast and director is scheduled after the matinee performance. Tickets are $20-$42 for live performances and $35 for on-demand streaming.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.