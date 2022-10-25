Stanford Live presents a fresh take on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with Why Not Theatre’s production of “Prince Hamlet,” scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Bing Concert Hall.

Directed by Ravi Jain, the remixed, reimagined and bilingual “Prince Hamlet” features a cross-cultural, gender-bent cast that aims to modernize the 400-year-old play by challenging traditional ideas of who gets to tell the story.

