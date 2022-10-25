Stanford Live presents a fresh take on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with Why Not Theatre’s production of “Prince Hamlet,” scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Bing Concert Hall.
Directed by Ravi Jain, the remixed, reimagined and bilingual “Prince Hamlet” features a cross-cultural, gender-bent cast that aims to modernize the 400-year-old play by challenging traditional ideas of who gets to tell the story.
“I’ve known Ravi for many years and have watched him grow, both as an accomplished actor and director,” said Chris Lorway, Stanford Live’s executive director. “His creative approach to storytelling offers powerful new insight into the stories that we thought we knew.”
Jain added that he founded Why Not Theatre to establish a theater company that values inventive, cross-cultural work that examines differences. The company’s version of “Hamlet” reframes the universal experiences of grief, loss and death from the perspective of Horatio, played by Toronto Theatre Critics Award-winning actor Dawn Jani Birley. Birley worked with Jain to translate the play into American Sign Language, giving radical new expression to the old play. As each scene unfolds on stage, Horatio narrates in ASL, creating a bilingual fusion of the classic Shakespearean tragedy.
The cast includes Birley (as Horatio), Miriam Fernandes (Rosencrantz/Player King/Gravedigger/Bernardo), Jeff Ho (Ophelia), Eli Pauley (Hamlet), Barbara Gordon (Polonius), Sturla Alvsvaag (Guildenstern/Player Queen/Oseric/Marcellus), Andrew Musselman (Claudius), Dante Jemmott (Laertes/Player) and Monice Peter (Gertrude).
The performance runs two hours and 45 minutes with an intermission.
Bing is located at 327 Lasuen Mall on the Stanford University campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments