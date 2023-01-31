Master Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra is set to perform 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
The program includes Haydn’s “Drumroll,” Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” and Weber’s virtuosic Clarinet Concerto No. 1, featuring Las Vegas Philharmonic principal clarinetist Cory Tiffin.
