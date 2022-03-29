Author Jane Austen’s story of two resilient sisters comes to life on stage in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of “Sense and Sensibility,” slated to run through Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.
Directed by TheatreWorks founding artistic director Robert Kelley, this regional premiere opened last week. The story follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood through their abrupt change in fortune after their father’s untimely death and ensuing romantic trials, events that test and affirm their bonds of sisterhood.
The musical features book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose “Pride and Prejudice” broke box office records when it premiered at TheatreWorks in 2019. Gordon also received a Tony Award nomination for composing the music and lyrics for the acclaimed Broadway musical “Jane Eyre,” staged at TheatreWorks in 2003.
In addition to those helping backstage, TheaterWorks has assembled a cast of local and national performers for its production of the play.
Re-creating a previous role played in the world premiere production, Sharon Rietkerk returns to TheatreWorks as the older Dashwood sister, Elinor.
Antoinette Comer makes her TheatreWorks debut as Marianne. Comer performed on Broadway in “Mamma Mia!” and has been seen in The Town Hall’s concert of “Into the Woods” and Off-Broadway in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “Sistas: The Musical.”
Nick Nakashima and Melissa WolfKlain return to TheatreWorks as John and Fanny Dashwood, the sisters’ brother and sister-in-law.
Darrell Maorris Jr. debuts at TheatreWorks as Edward Ferrars, Fanny’s brother and Elinor’s friend.
The cast also includes Sonya Balsara (as Lucy Steele), Noel Anthony (Colonel Brandon), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (Willoughby), Lucinda Hitchcock Cone (Mrs. Jennings) and Colin Thomson (Lord John Middleton).
“Sense” features music direction by William Liberatore, scenic design by Joe Ragey, costume design by Fumiko Bielefeldt, lighting design by Steven B. Mannshardt and sound design by Jeff Mockus. Randall Lum serves as stage manager, with Emily Anderson Wolf and Amy Smith Goodman as assistant stage managers.
Shows are slated 2 and 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $30.
COVID-19 health and safety requirements include proof of complete vaccination and masks for all staff and audience members while inside the theater. Patrons who are legally exempted from vaccination must contact the box office at least four days prior to attending their performance.
“Sense” also will be offered via video streaming.
For tickets and more information, call (877) 662-8978 or visit TheatreWorks.org.