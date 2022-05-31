The Los Altos Stage Company welcomes audiences back to the Bus Barn Theater for its production of the drama “Steel Magnolias,” scheduled Friday through June 12.
This marks the final show of the company’s 2021-2022 “Back in the Barn” season.
Bay Area resident Lee Ann Payne directs “Steel Magnolias,” a play by Robert Harling previously adapted for the screen (1989).
The story centers on a group of humorous southern women and focuses on Shelby, who experiences wedding, childbirth and medical complications with her partner.
“Steel Magnolias” previews Thursday and opens Friday at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Evening performances – slated Wednesdays (after this week) through Saturdays – start at 8 p.m.; matinees are scheduled 3 p.m. Sundays.
Attendees must show proof of full COVID vaccination and wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
This show, like most LASC productions, is recommended for mature audiences.
Tickets are $20-$40.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-055 or visit losaltosstage.org.
