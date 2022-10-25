Los Altos Youth Theatre’s mainstage musical production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” is scheduled to open Friday and run through Nov. 6 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.

Based on a Disney Channel original movie written by Peter Barsocchini, the production centers on the blossoming relationship between two teens – a jock and the new smart girl at school. The story explores issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.

