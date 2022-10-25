Los Altos Youth Theatre’s mainstage musical production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” is scheduled to open Friday and run through Nov. 6 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Based on a Disney Channel original movie written by Peter Barsocchini, the production centers on the blossoming relationship between two teens – a jock and the new smart girl at school. The story explores issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.
Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school, falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday karaoke party. When they return to campus, Troy and Gabriella audition for the upcoming school musical. Meanwhile, the jealous Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan conspire to squelch their chances. Troy and Gabriella must struggle to make it to auditions while also meeting their existing obligations to the basketball team and the academic decathlon.
Cindy Weisberg directs a cast ranging in age from 12 to 19.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. Nov. 6.
