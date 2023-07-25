The city of Los Altos’ free summer concerts series is scheduled to wrap up this week with a performance by SambaDa 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hillview Park.
The Bay Area band has strong Brazilian influences and plays original music with its own Samba-reggae-funk fusion style.
