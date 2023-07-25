Mercy & The Heartbeats

Mercy & The Heartbeats perform at Hillview Park July 13 as part of the city of Los Altos’ free summer concert series. The Bay Area-based reggae and funk band Sambada is slated to close the series 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hillview.

 Zoe Schauer/Town Crier Editorial Intern

The city of Los Altos’ free summer concerts series is scheduled to wrap up this week with a performance by SambaDa 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hillview Park.

The Bay Area band has strong Brazilian influences and plays original music with its own Samba-reggae-funk fusion style.

