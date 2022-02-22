Los Altos Stage Company has revealed new dates for “Roe,” rescheduled from January due to the pandemic. The production is now set to preview March 3, open March 4 and close March 13 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
There will be nine live performances in all, directed by Linda Piccone. Six of the performances will be available to view online via the Broadway On Demand streaming platform.
Recommended for mature audiences, the drama centers on Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion and is still being fiercely debated. Playwright Lisa Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the fateful decision.
Shows are scheduled 8 p.m. March 3-5, 3 p.m. March 6, 8 p.m. March 9-12 and 3 p.m. March 13. The March 4-6 and March 11-13 performances will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/bde7rbpy.
Tickets to the in-person shows are $20-$40 and streaming is $30.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.