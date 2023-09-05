09_06_23_STEP_SignficantOthers_.jpg

The cast of Los Altos Stage Company’s “Significant Other” includes Jess Bettencourt (as Kiki), from left, Joe Ayers (Jordan), Michelle Skinner (Laura) and Tiffany Nwogu (Vanessa). 

When Bay Area actor Joe Ayers first watched “Significant Other” in 2019, the play moved him to tears. He was amazed by the complexity and richness of the queer protagonist’s character, but he was unsure if it would come to the stage again.

“I wanted to do more queer roles,” said Ayers, who at 27 is the same age as the protagonist at the start of the play. “This was one that was so well-written, funny, unhinged and complex. … I was telling a friend that I love this show, but no one ever produces it.”

