When Bay Area actor Joe Ayers first watched “Significant Other” in 2019, the play moved him to tears. He was amazed by the complexity and richness of the queer protagonist’s character, but he was unsure if it would come to the stage again.
“I wanted to do more queer roles,” said Ayers, who at 27 is the same age as the protagonist at the start of the play. “This was one that was so well-written, funny, unhinged and complex. … I was telling a friend that I love this show, but no one ever produces it.”
Now, he’s getting his chance. Los Altos Stage Company is staging the play Thursday through Oct. 1 at Bus Barn Theater – and Ayers has a starring role.
Written by Joshua Harmon, “Significant Other” follows the story of Jordan, a young professional whose close female friends drift away due to marriage. As he seeks out the right partner and copes with growing solitude, Jordan’s relationships with loneliness, youth and self-love form central themes of the play.
Ayers plays Jordan; it’s his first role since returning to California from Florida, where he was working toward a master’s degree in theater.
Director Gary Landis chose “Significant Other” as the company’s first show of the 2023-2024 season after seeing Harmon’s previous work, “Admissions,” in 2019. That play centers on the moral and ideological conflicts youth experience when faced with the college admissions process. Harmon graduated from Landis’ alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University, and Landis learned of his work through a mutual friend.
“What do you do when your own self-interest and how you want to interact with the world aren’t in alignment with one another?” Landis said. “‘Admissions’ does that, ‘Significant Other’ also does that. I also thought that ‘Significant Other’ from a character standpoint is a strong play, from a combination of both comedy and serious aspects.”
Complex character
Landis, Los Altos Stage Company’s longtime artistic director, added that “Significant Other” is about relationships and how they change over time – all seen through the eyes of Jordan.
“The female friends are meeting people and falling in love … moving toward children. … (Jordan) wants these things, but it’s not happening for him,” said Landis, a San Bruno resident said. “He’s mourning the loss and change of his friendships, and worrying that it may not be what happens for him. … How is he going to accept or change his situation? (It’s) a universal issue, and then (there is) the layer of how that impacts the relationships of LGBTQ people.”
The dialogue in “Significant Other” is meant to bring out the audience’s subconscious thoughts, according to Ayers. Even the play’s structure, which eliminates scene cuts in favor of fluid shifts from one scene to the next, is intended to mirror the pace of real life. The cast has been rehearsing five days a week for multiple weeks to best portray this.
“Jordan says the quiet parts out loud,” said Ayers, a San Francisco resident. “His character is complex in a number of ways, and that complexity is where his beauty lies.”
As rehearsals continue until opening night, Landis hopes the play’s open-ended nature will provoke the audience’s empathy and self-reflection.
“You experience the struggle with Jordan, and the playwright leaves it for you to fill in,” Landis said. “Do you agree with the pressure put on Jordan by himself, from family, from friends?”
Performances of “Significant Other” are set for 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave. Tickets are $20-$45.
