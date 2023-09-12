Los Altos Stage Company stages “Significant Other” through Oct. 1 at Bus Barn Theater. The play opened last week.
Written by Joshua Harmon, the drama follows the story of Jordan, a young professional whose close female friends drift away due to marriage. As he seeks out the right partner and copes with growing solitude, Jordan’s relationships with loneliness, youth and self-love form central themes of the play.
Director Gary Landis said he chose “Significant Other” as the company’s first show of the 2023-2024 season after seeing Harmon’s previous work, “Admissions,” in 2019. Harmon graduated from Landis’ alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University, and Landis learned of his work through a mutual friend.
“What do you do when your own self-interest and how you want to interact with the world aren’t in alignment with one another?” Landis told the Town Crier. “‘Admissions’ does that, ‘Significant Other’ also does that. I also thought that ‘Significant Other’ from a character standpoint is a strong play, from a combination of both comedy and serious aspects.”
Joe Ayers stars as Jordan. The San Francisco actor has been a fan of “Significant Other” since seeing it in 2019. Ayers said the play is “so well-written, funny, unhinged and complex.”
Performances of “Significant Other” are set for 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave.
