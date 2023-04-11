Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Harold and Maude” is slated to open this weekend at Bus Barn Theater.
Colin Higgins wrote the romantic dark comedy, which is based on his 1971 screenplay of the same name. The movie starred Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon in the title roles.
The play follows an unusual pair. Harold is a morbid young man obsessed with death and dying. Octogenarian Maude is a bright and shining soul filled with a zest for life. When the pair strike up a friendship, Maude teaches Harold how to make the most of his time on Earth.
LASC executive artistic director Gary Landis directs the production.
The play is scheduled to preview Thursday, open Friday and run through May 7 at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave. Performances are set to start at 8 p.m. Wednesdays (after this week) through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
