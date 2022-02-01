The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Los Altos Stage Company to push back its programming for the remainder of the year by about a month and to decrease the number of performances for each production.
“After much consideration and discussion, we have decided to postpone our in-person programming for the months of January and February,” LASC executive artistic director Gary Landis announced via email last week. “We made this decision based on the dramatic increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations locally and the probability that these increases will continue to accelerate through the end of this month, putting the peak sometime in early February before it is projected to drop off rapidly over the subsequent weeks.”
“Roe,” originally scheduled to open last weekend and then postponed to start in mid-February, has now been moved to March.
“Roe” is now set to preview March 3 and open March 4, with shows also scheduled March 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. The play also will be available to view online via the Broadway On Demand streaming platform at get.broadwayondemand.com.
Recommended for mature audiences, the drama centers on Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion and is still being fiercely debated. Playwright Lisa Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the fateful decision.
An update on the new dates for LASC’s upcoming productions of “Steel Magnolias and “Ruthless! The Musical” will be forthcoming, according to Ferguson.
For advance tickets and more information, call 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.