The Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” runs through Dec. 19 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a one-actor show that in this production will feature two actors – Tamarin Ythier and James Schott – alternating the solo performance role on different dates during the run. LASC’s associate director, Gary Ferguson, directs.
“Brilliant” is a drama about depression and the lengths people go to for those they love. You’re 6 years old and mom is in the hospital. Dad says she’s done something stupid because “she finds it hard to be happy.” So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world – everything that’s worth living for – and you leave it on her pillow. Soon, the list takes on a life of its own.
Shows are set for 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.
Tickets are $20-$40.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.