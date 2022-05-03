The Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Ruthless! The Musical Comedy” is set to preview Thursday, open Friday and run through May 15 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Based on the book by Joel Paley and featuring music and lyrics by Marvin Laird, “Ruthless!” spoofs classic musicals and campy films – from “Gypsy” to “The Bad Seed.” Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she’ll do anything to win the part in her school musical.
Gary Ferguson serves as director and choreographer.
“Ruthless!” is recommended for mature audiences.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets and more information, call the box office at (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org/ruthless.