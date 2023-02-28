Jillian Smith

Los Altos native Jillian Smith plays Erma in 42nd Street Moon’s “Anything Goes."

 Courtesy of 42 Street Moon

Los Altos native Jillian Smith stars in 42nd Street Moon’s production of “Anything Goes,” a Tony Award-winning romantic musical that opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through March 12 at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St.

The comedic musical follows the antics and love stories of those aboard a boat from New York to London in the early 1900s. Smith plays “Erma,” an undercover spy who doesn’t want to take her job seriously.

