Los Altos native Jillian Smith stars in 42nd Street Moon’s production of “Anything Goes,” a Tony Award-winning romantic musical that opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through March 12 at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St.
The comedic musical follows the antics and love stories of those aboard a boat from New York to London in the early 1900s. Smith plays “Erma,” an undercover spy who doesn’t want to take her job seriously.
Smith described her character as “the girlfriend of public enemy No. 1, Snake Eyes Johnson, who was supposed to stow away on the boat with her but doesn’t end up making it, so she is stuck with public enemy No. 13. She doesn’t particularly care about being undercover or doing any of the big crime stuff. She just wants to meet all the boys on the ship and have a fun time.”
Smith added that it’s “really fun playing her because she’s different from any other character I’ve played before and she’s very lighthearted.”
Smith performs her first professional solo in “Anything Goes.” As she prepared to execute her big number, the Los Altos High School graduate said she focused on controlling her nerves.
“I know that I’m going to feel like that number is really riding on my shoulders,” she said, “so it’s been a lot of learning about the mental game, like how to trust your instincts and your training so that when you get up there to do the job, you don’t let all your nerves get in the way.”
Smith noted that the beauty of “Anything Goes” is its silly story – a welcomed distraction from the world around us.
“There’s big dance numbers, big, beautiful songs, and right now, with the current state of the world … it’s nice to go out for a night and just see something really fun that leaves you in a good mood,” she said. “I also think that the sentiment of the show is really beautiful. In ‘Anything Goes,’ anyone can be who they want to be and pursue what they want to pursue.”
This is Smith’s third production. She previously performed in “Kinky Boots” with Ray of Light Performing Arts and in “As You Like It” at the San Francisco Playhouse. Smith said her previous performing experiences inspired her love and passion for theater and helped her adjust to the rigorous rehearsal
schedules.
From dancer to actor
Prior to performing in musical theater, Smith trained pre-professionally in ballet while attending Los Altos High and taking classes at Foothill College.
“Being able to train that intensively in ballet is what fostered my love for performing, and that in turn led to musical theater,” she said.
Smith’s passion for ballet led her to spend a summer in Russia to train at the Bolshoi Academy, living with a host family and becoming fluent in Russian. Smith said she had an amazing experience dancing and learning ballet there.
“The number of hours that we got to spend dancing and performing and working on artistry was just absolutely amazing,” she said. “The Bolshoi is such a pillar in the ballet community and such a huge deal to every little girl who wants to be a ballerina, so it was so cool to train there and see the theater and be immersed in all of that.”
After graduating from high school, Smith earned a degree in computer science at UC Berkeley. For Smith, the transition from ballet to computer science wasn’t too jarring; she found that many of the skills she had learned from ballet applied to computer science, too.
“A lot of the soft skills that I developed by training really intensely in ballet translated to training in computer science,” she said. “They’re both very detail-oriented and you have to be really methodical. College also takes a lot of dedication and time management, so I think the intensity of both is very similar.”
College experience
While at Berkeley, Smith minored in theater, dance and performance studies, which led to her first musical theater production, “Curtains, the Musical,” through a student-run club called Bear Stage. That’s where she discovered her love for musical theater and a desire to pursue it professionally.
Smith said the most valuable lesson she learned while doing musical theater at Berkeley was the importance of auditioning.
“At Berkeley, we had to audition for everything, and my friends were always helping me prepare for auditions, which helps me a lot in the professional world,” Smith said. “The one thing I wasn’t expecting about doing professional theater is that auditioning is a full-time job. Learning about how to pick my audition cuts and monologues and things like that has prepared me really well for a professional career.”
When she’s not on stage, Smith works full-time as a software engineer at Twitch. Although balancing her job and rehearsals can be difficult, she finds a way to juggle both interests by managing her time and loving her work.
“Luckily, with computer science, there’s a lot of asynchronous work, so that’s been really helpful in that I can do my work in pockets of the day when I don’t have rehearsal,” she said. “Performing is also such a labor of love for me that it doesn’t feel like I’m working all day long because it’s so much fun and it’s a big passion of mine. It helps me feel refreshed so that when I go into the office to do coding work, I’m ready to put my best foot forward.”
Tickets to “Anything Goes” are $35-$80. For tickets, times and more information, visit 42ndstmoon.org/anything-goes.
