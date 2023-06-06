Michael Barrett Austin and Nicole Tung, actors with local roots, star in David Henry Hwang’s comedy “Chinglish,” slated to run through Saturday at the San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St.
Los Altos native Austin plays American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh, the head of a struggling sign company who travels to China to land a deal. That’s where he meets vice minister of culture Xi Yan – played by Mountain View native Tung – who helps him navigate the complexities of doing business in China.
