Chinglish

Vice minister Xi Yan (Nicole Tung) and American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh (Michael Barrett Austin) discuss a deal over dinner in the San Francisco Playhouse production of “Chinglish.”

 Jessica Palopoli/Special to the Town Crier

Michael Barrett Austin and Nicole Tung, actors with local roots, star in David Henry Hwang’s comedy “Chinglish,” slated to run through Saturday at the San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post St.

Los Altos native Austin plays American businessman Daniel Cavanaugh, the head of a struggling sign company who travels to China to land a deal. That’s where he meets vice minister of culture Xi Yan – played by Mountain View native Tung – who helps him navigate the complexities of doing business in China.

