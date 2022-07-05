A Los Altos teen will celebrate his 15-year journey as a pianist and composer with a free concert this weekend.
Spencer Cha, 17, is slated to perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Ave., Saratoga.
The program will feature works by Beethoven and Chopin, as well as some of Cha’s award-winning compositions. After an intermission, Cha will cap the performance with the complete Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3, accompanied by Los Altos-based Peninsula Symphony, conducted by Hoh Chen.
Cha, who graduated from Harker School in May, began playing the piano at age 2 and has won awards as a performer and composer. The Stanford University-bound Cha won the 2022 Marilyn Mindell Piano Competition and the 2022 Pacific Musical Society composition competition.
Seating for the concert is first come, first served.
For more information, call (650)-941-5291 or visit peninsulasymphony.org/spencer-cha.
