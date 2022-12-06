Los Altos native Susan Gundunas plays two characters in San Jose Playhouse’s production of “Sunday in the Park with George,” scheduled to run through Sunday.
The actress and singer plays Old Lady and Blair Daniels in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics).
As a child, Gundunas said her parents always encouraged her to sing, and she was asked to do so at family gatherings and at their restaurant.
“It felt natural to get up in front of people and dance and sing from a very early age,” Gundunas said. “(However), I didn’t really know what I wanted to do in life until I was around 15. I was in production and played as a musician, and that’s when I thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
After discovering her passion, she studied acting at Santa Clara University and trained in music at the University of Connecticut and San Jose State, which led her to be cast in an opera in San Jose. Gundunas now considers herself a resident actor of the Guggenheim group, the production team behind “George.”
Gundunas said she enjoys playing both of her characters in “George,” which has two major acts: one taking place in the late-19th century and the other in the 20th century. As a result, there are two sets of characters, so all of the actors are double-cast, she explained.
Her first character, Old Lady, has a strong relationship with her son George, and has dementia. In contrast, character Blair Daniels is significantly younger and works as an art critic.
“George’s mom is somewhat critical of him as well,” Gundunas said. “(Both characters) have criticisms, but they both really love his art. Blair and George appear to be peers, as they’ve known each other for a while. And of course, his mom loves him. It’s an interesting relationship.”
Directed and produced by Scott Evan Guggenheim, performances of “George” are staged at 3Below Theaters, 288 S. Second St., San Jose.
