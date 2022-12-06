Sunday in the park

Los Altos resident Susan Gundunas plays Mother and Stephen Guggenheim portrays Georges Seurat in a scene from San Jose Playhouse’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”

 Dave Lepori Photography

Los Altos native Susan Gundunas plays two characters in San Jose Playhouse’s production of “Sunday in the Park with George,” scheduled to run through Sunday.

The actress and singer plays Old Lady and Blair Daniels in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics).

