For those planning to see Los Altos Youth Theatre’s production of “Xanadu,” don’t say you weren’t warned.
“I like to think that your cheeks will be hurting by the end of the show, because you’ll be basically smiling throughout the whole show,” said Sukha Yang, 16, who stars as Kira.
The musical comedy, scheduled to run through Sunday at Bus Barn Theater, is based on the 1980 movie of the same name. Written by Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, it follows Greek muse Kira as she descends from Mount Olympus to 1980s Venice Beach. Her mission: to inspire struggling artist Sonny Malone to create the first roller disco.
“It’s a really weird show,” said Peter Bank, 17, who plays Sonny Malone.
Weird or not, Yang is a fan of the musical.
“The songs are really beautifully written, and they’re very, very catchy,” she said. “And the lines are extremely funny.”
More than a comedy
Despite its comedic premise, “Xanadu” manages to cut deeper. Director Gary Ferguson said “Xanadu” is about finding your passion, a theme he said was prevalent during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to the pandemic, life had been about “go to work, clock in and do your job,” he said. “It was all about the numbers, it was all about the writing, it was all about all of those main academics.”
Ferguson said the pandemic changed that.
“When COVID hit, all of a sudden we needed the arts,” he said. “The arts were back front and center.”
In choosing the show for LAYT, Ferguson said he liked how Kira and the other muses each symbolize a different art form.
“I hope that every audience member relates to one of the muses and says, ‘I may not be the best cook in the world, but during COVID, cooking gave me solace,’” he said.
Similarly, Banks said the show is about discovering what you enjoy. The actor admitted he “doesn’t really know” what his passion is yet, but he uses theater as an outlet and can relate to Sonny Malone’s struggle as an artist trying to find his dream.
Actors ready to roll
The cast of “Xanadu” came prepared for roller disco; most of the actors gained roller skating experience last summer in LAYT’s production of “Starlight Express.”
“You spent all that time learning to roller skate, we might as well utilize it,” Ferguson said.
The director noted the production is heavy on technical effects, using projections and smoke walls to replicate the feeling of magic one might expect from Greek gods. According to Ferguson, this is one of LAYT’s first summers with a technical program.
The music is live, a rarity for LAYT, and pit musicians Aura Mukherjee (guitar) and Ian von Kugelgen (drums) are both high school students. The show’s music has an ’80s rock feel with some late ’70s influences sneaking into it, according to Banks.
Above all, Ferguson emphasized that the production is driven by the teens involved.
“The kids who signed up for this are really, really dedicated,” he said. “The kids are doing all of the work.”
Yang credits the positive work environment for making that happen.
“We’re kind of like a big family, because we all support one another,” she said.
Shows are scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Bus Barn Theater is located at 97 Hillview Ave.
