Los Altos Youth Theatre’s production of “Clue: High School Edition” is slated to open Thursday and run through April 16 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Based on the classic Hasbro board game and later inspired by the 1985 Paramount film, “Clue” is a comedic murder mystery featuring characters and scenes from the original game and movie.
Adapted from Jonathan Lynn’s screenplay, the tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (the butler), Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
James Schott directs the three rotating casts.
Shows are set for 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday. This week’s Friday and Saturday performances also will be livestreamed via Broadway On Demand.
Tickets are $15-$20.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org/clue-2.