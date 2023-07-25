Los Altos Youth Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods” is scheduled to run through Sunday at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Written by James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics), “Woods” is a musical combining well-known fairy tales such as “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.” The Broadway production has won three Tony Awards.
