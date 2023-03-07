Los Altos Youth Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is set to run Friday through March 19 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Written by Rick Elice and featuring music by Wayne Barker, “Starcatcher” is based on the best-selling novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.
The Tony Award-winning musical upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (aka Peter Pan).
The cast of 16 actors, ranging in age from 12 to 19, play more than 100 characters.
Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov directs.
Shows are slated 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
