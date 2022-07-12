The city of Mountain View’s third and final KidStock event of the season is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.
Free to attend, the monthly children’s festivals feature performances by regional musicians, along with a balloon artist, caricaturist and crafts.
The Bay Area band Octopretzel is slated to perform Saturday. Named by one of the band member’s children, Octopretzel features Melita (lead singer), Jennifer Altman (percussionist and puppeteer) and Dave Rosenfield (fiddle and mandolin).
For more information on KidStock, visit tinyurl.com/2p9fustr.
