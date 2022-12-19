Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “The Secret Garden” is set to run through Friday at Bus Barn Theater.
Adapted from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the Tony Award-winning musical follows 11-year-old Mary Lennox. After being orphaned in India, she returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald, whose invalid son Colin has had to bear the guilt of his mother Lily’s death. When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily’s hidden garden, locked shut and overgrown with vines, Mary is determined to revive its beauty. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, Mary peels away the layers of sadness that cover the estate.
