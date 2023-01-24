Picasso at the Lapin Agile

Los Altos Stage Company’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” stars Stephen Kanaski, left, and Keenan Flagg.

 Christian Pizzirani/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos Stage Company presents Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” set to run Friday through Feb. 19 at the Bus Barn Theater. There will be a pay-what-you-can preview Thursday.

Set in 1904 Paris, the comedy follows Martin’s fantastical idea of an encounter between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, who were in Paris at around the same time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.