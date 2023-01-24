Los Altos Stage Company presents Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” set to run Friday through Feb. 19 at the Bus Barn Theater. There will be a pay-what-you-can preview Thursday.
Set in 1904 Paris, the comedy follows Martin’s fantastical idea of an encounter between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, who were in Paris at around the same time.
The play contains an overview of what they may have discussed and who else they may have encountered at the Lapin Agile bar.
Directed by Chris Reber, the cast includes Stephen Kanaski (as Picasso), Keenan Flagg (Einstein), Aaron Hurley (Freddy) and Gabriella Goldstein (Germaine).
Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Wednesdays (after this week) through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Bus Barn, 97 Hillview Ave.
For advance tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.
