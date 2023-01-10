Picasso at the Lapin Agile

Los Altos Stage Company’s production of Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” stars Stephen Kanaski as Picasso, left, and Keenan Flagg as Einstein.

 Christian Pizzirani/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos Stage Company presents Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” slated to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at Bus Barn Theater.

In addition, there will be a pay-what-you-can preview night Jan. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.