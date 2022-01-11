The Los Altos Stage Company has pushed back the opening of “Roe” and trimmed the number of performances due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
Originally slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 20, “Roe” is now scheduled Feb. 11-20, with a preview set for Feb. 10, at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Those who have already purchased tickets for any of the canceled performances may exchange them for another date by calling the box office.
The Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 performances will be available to view online via the Broadway On Demand streaming platform.
Recommended for mature audiences, the drama centers on Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion and is still being fiercely debated. Playwright Lisa Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the fateful decision.
All ticketholders ages 12 and older are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination (at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose) for entry into the theater. That proof is either a physical vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card or a digital vaccination record, along with photo ID.
Proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance will no longer be accepted, except for children under the age of 12. Children under 12 will continue to be required to show the negative test results of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children under 5 are not admitted.
All patrons are required to wear masks inside the theater at all times.
For tickets and more information, call the box office at (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.