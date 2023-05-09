Los Altos Stage Company last week revealed its 2023-2024 season, comprising five productions. The 29th season is set to open Sept. 7 and conclude June 23 of next year at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
LASC kicks off the season with “Significant Other,” scheduled Sept. 7 through Oct. 1. The comedy about finding and lacking love comes from Joshua Harmon, who wrote the award-winning play “Admissions.” “Other” follows Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married while he searches for his own Mr. Right.
Just in time for the holidays, LASC stages “Elf, The Musical!” slated Nov. 30 through Dec. 24. Based on the hit movie of the same name, it features book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Buddy discovers that he’s not really an elf – the fact that he’s 6-foot-2 and towers over the other elves in Santa’s Workshop should have tipped him off – and travels to New York to find his real father. He finds and spreads love, helping others rediscover the joy of Christmas along the way.
LASC begins the new year with Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” set to run Jan. 25 through Feb. 18. It is the playwright’s portrait of the Catholic right and white conservatives trying to make sense of where they and their country stand. On the edge of the Wyoming wilderness, the last guests linger late into the night at a celebration for the new president of their conservative Catholic college. Reunited after seven years, the friends toss back whiskey and name-check Thomas Aquinas, Hannah Arendt, Steve Bannon and even Bojack Horseman, tracking their distance from one another and the people they thought they’d be by now.
Next comes Thorton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth,” scheduled April 11 through May 5. The comedy about the endurance of the human spirit follows one “every-family” through the struggles and triumphs of the human experience. In the 5,000 years they’ve been married, George and Maggie Antrobus have survived wars, plagues, floods and everything in between. Now, they’re running low on food – and a massive glacier is headed toward their New Jersey home.
LASC closes the season with the comedic musical “Young Frankenstein,” slated May 30 through June 23 of next year. It is the stage adaptation of the movie by Mel Brooks, who teamed with Meehan (music and lyrics) on the musical. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”) and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad-scientist shoes of his ancestors.
Subscriptions and five-ticket stage passes are for sale; single tickets will be offered starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments