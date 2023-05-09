Los Altos Stage Company last week revealed its 2023-2024 season, comprising five productions. The 29th season is set to open Sept. 7 and conclude June 23 of next year at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.

LASC kicks off the season with “Significant Other,” scheduled Sept. 7 through Oct. 1. The comedy about finding and lacking love comes from Joshua Harmon, who wrote the award-winning play “Admissions.” “Other” follows Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married while he searches for his own Mr. Right.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.