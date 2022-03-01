Los Altos Stage Company’s long-delayed production of “Roe” is ready to open. Rescheduled from January due to the pandemic, the play is slated to preview Thursday, open Friday and close March 13 at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
There will be nine live performances in all, directed by Linda Piccone. Six of the performances will be available to view online via the Broadway On Demand streaming platform.
Recommended for mature audiences, the drama centers on Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion and is still being fiercely debated.
Playwright Lisa Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the fateful decision.
Shows are scheduled 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. March 9-12 and 3 p.m. March 13.
The Friday through Sunday and March 11-13 performances will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/bde7rbpy.
Tickets to the in-person shows are $20-$40; streaming is $30.
For advance tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.