The Los Altos Stage Company production of the drama “Steel Magnolias” opened last weekend and is slated to run through Sunday at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave. This is the final show of the company’s 2021-2022 “Back in the Barn” season.
Bay Area resident Lee Ann Payne directs “Steel Magnolias,” a play by Robert Harling previously adapted for the screen. The story centers on a group of humorous Southern women and focuses on Shelby, who experiences a wedding, childbirth and medical complications with her partner.
Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. today through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees must show proof of full COVID vaccination and wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
This show, like most LASC productions, is recommended for mature audiences.
Tickets are $20-$40.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-055 or visit losaltosstage.org.
