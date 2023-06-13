Los Altos Stage Company’s final production of the season, “Sunday in the Park with George,” is set to run through June 25 at Bus Barn Theater.
Written by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and James Lapine (book), the musical was inspired by Georges Seurat’s famous painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” The play merges past and present into truths about life, love and the creation of art.
