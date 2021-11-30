Los Altos Stage Company welcomes audiences back to live theater for the second production of its 2021-2022 Back in the Barn season. The drama “Every Brilliant Thing” is slated to open this weekend and run through Dec. 19.
Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a one-actor show that in this production will feature two actors – Tamarin Ythier and James Schott – alternating the solo performance role on different dates during the run. LASC’s associate director, Gary Ferguson, directs.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is a play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. You’re 6 years old and mom is in the hospital. Dad says she’s done something stupid because “she finds it hard to be happy.” So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world – everything that’s worth living for – and you leave it on her pillow. Soon, the list takes on a life of its own.
“Every Brilliant Thing” previews at 8 p.m. today and Thursday and opens at the same time Friday. Future shows are set for 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. The Bus Barn Theater is located at 97 Hillview Ave.
Pay-what-you-can tickets will be sold at the door for the previews; to guarantee a seat at one of these two shows, buy them online for $20-$32. Tickets to future shows are $20-$40.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit at losaltosstage.org.