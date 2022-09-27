Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is slated to run through Sunday at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, Simon Stephens’ play follows 15-year-old Christopher, who is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.
