Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing,” the second production of its 2021-2022 Back in the Barn Season, is slated to close Sunday.
Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a one-actor show that in this production will feature two actors – Tamarin Ythier and James Schott – alternating the solo performance role on different dates during the run. LASC’s associate director, Gary Ferguson, directs.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is a drama about depression and the lengths people will go to for those they love. You’re 6 years old and mom is in the hospital. Dad says she’s done something stupid because “she finds it hard to be happy.” So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world – everything that’s worth living for – and you leave it on her pillow. Soon, the list takes on a life of its own.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. today through Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave.
Tickets are $20-$40.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit at losaltosstage.org.