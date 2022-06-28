Los Altos Stage Company recently unveiled its 2022-2023 season of plays and musicals, scheduled September through June at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave. The company’s 28th season features five shows.
The season begins with Simon Stephens’ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” based on Mark Haddon’s novel. Teen Christopher is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, leading to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life. The production runs Sept. 8 through Oct. 2.
Next up is the musical “The Secret Garden,” featuring book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald. When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily’s hidden garden, locked shut and overgrown with vines, Mary is determined to revive the beauty that once was. Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the estate, demonstrating the power that a single individual can have to bring light into darkness. The production runs Dec. 1-23.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” kicks off the new year. It brings to light the dynamic between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, jumping off from the notion that the two famous men were close in age and in Paris at the same time. Set in 1904, the play leaps into a fantastical contemplation of what they might have discussed and who else might have joined them at the Lapin Agile bar. The production runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 19.
Next comes Colin Higgins’ dark romantic comedy “Harold and Maude,” which is marking its 50th anniversary. Harold is a young man obsessed with death. Octogenarian Maude is a bright and shining soul, filled with a zest for life. When the pair strike up a friendship, Maude teaches Harold how to make the most of his time on Earth. The production runs April 13 through May 7.
The season closes with “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” with book by Australian film director-writer Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott. The jukebox musical uses well-known pop songs as its score. It follows the adventure of three friends – Tick, Bernadette and Adam – a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian Outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship – and end up finding more than they ever thought possible. The production runs June 1-25.
Season subscriptions and five-ticket stage passes are now on sale; single tickets will be available starting Thursday.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 941-0551 or visit losaltosstage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments